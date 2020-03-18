UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,023,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 360,290 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.20% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $315,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,075,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,236. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

