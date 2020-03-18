UBS Group Cuts HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target to $25.00

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

HUYA stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 1,241,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,579. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.19. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,441,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 27.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

