UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires 8,552 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in 58.com were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WUBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WUBA stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,030. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

WUBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

