UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 20,400 Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Oppenheimer raised Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.69. 1,251,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,491. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

