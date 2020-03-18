UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,218.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.89.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,422,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.94 and its 200-day moving average is $285.10. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.75, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.32. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $362.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

