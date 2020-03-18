UBS Oconnor LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,869 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $603,189.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,670,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,506,703.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $3,558,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 650,381 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,746.

DT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.72.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

