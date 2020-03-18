UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $1.13 Million in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,487,000 after buying an additional 338,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,542,000 after buying an additional 53,098 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,225,000 after buying an additional 140,374 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 825,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,870,000 after buying an additional 565,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,363,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAT traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.77. 597,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,606. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.51.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 25,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.64 per share, with a total value of $894,314.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 65,410 shares of company stock worth $2,605,135. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

