UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capri by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after buying an additional 364,822 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after buying an additional 249,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $101,082,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $43,875,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,141,000 after buying an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. 10,484,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.