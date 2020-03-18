UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Shares of EXPE traded down $8.47 on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,359,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,333. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.10.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

