UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 5,250 Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $7,874,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 402,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 224,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $265,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $401,088.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,778.

NASDAQ:SILK traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,006. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

