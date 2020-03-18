UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after buying an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,195,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after buying an additional 442,494 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,795.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 159,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,725,000 after buying an additional 151,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $8.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,357,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,178. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.41.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

