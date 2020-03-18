UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 59,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.71. 1,949,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,500. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,318 shares of company stock worth $3,437,301 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

