UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 37,000 Shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its position in shares of So-Young International Inc – (NASDAQ:SY) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.15% of So-Young International worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,037,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth about $8,028,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth about $23,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

SY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.60 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of SY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.92. 201,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. So-Young International Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

So-Young International Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

