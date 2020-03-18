UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.52. 1,745,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,453. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

