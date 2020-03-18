UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XP. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,860,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,368,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,816,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,816,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,550,000.

NYSE:XP traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 3,001,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,060. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.92. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $43.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

