UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00067069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.03898987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039429 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018799 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

