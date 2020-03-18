Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Down 33.3% Over Last Week

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $125,146.30 and approximately $141.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

