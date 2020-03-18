Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 128.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 182,788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Banco Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

UGP stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $7.26.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

