Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given New GBX 4,800 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,925 ($64.79) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,350 ($70.38) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,640.45 ($61.04).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,956 ($52.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,421.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,581.34. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 4,021.50 ($52.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, for a total transaction of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Insiders purchased a total of 1,255 shares of company stock worth $5,730,896 over the last 90 days.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

