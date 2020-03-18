Unilever (NYSE:UL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.00

Media coverage about Unilever (NYSE:UL) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Unilever’s analysis:

A number of analysts recently commented on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of UL stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.88. 3,161,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,754. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. Unilever has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

