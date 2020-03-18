Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 501,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $90,706,000 after purchasing an additional 390,992 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,863,000 after purchasing an additional 238,348 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 158,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52,179 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

UNP stock traded down $7.00 on Wednesday, reaching $121.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,294. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $120.38 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average is $171.33. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

