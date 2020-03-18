United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) versus Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Head-To-Head Comparison

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. United Bankshares pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $913.05 million 2.49 $260.10 million $2.55 8.78 Horizon Bancorp $251.39 million 1.58 $66.54 million $1.64 5.40

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 28.49% 7.80% 1.32% Horizon Bancorp 26.47% 10.99% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Horizon Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $41.58, indicating a potential upside of 85.60%. Given United Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of United Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Horizon Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security, and trust services; services to correspondent banks, including check clearing, safekeeping, and buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. The company operates 139 full service offices, which consists of 51 offices in West Virginia; 83 offices in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia and the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas; 4 offices in southwestern Pennsylvania; and 1 office in southeastern Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 63 full service offices and 3 loan and deposit production offices in Northern and Central regions of Indiana, as well as Southern, Central, and Great Lakes bay regions of Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

