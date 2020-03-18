United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Position Lessened by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. United States Lime & Minerals accounts for about 6.4% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.40% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:USLM traded down $11.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.61. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $371.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.