United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60,818 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 1.3% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.07% of United Technologies worth $92,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after acquiring an additional 697,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,122,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,567,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.81.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

