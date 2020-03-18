UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,069 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 6.4% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $27.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,647,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $213.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $200.19 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $8,737,150 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

