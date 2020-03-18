Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UNIT stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 3,083,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,379,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after acquiring an additional 493,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,178,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 305,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 109,571 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 385,107 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

