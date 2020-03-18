Universa (UTNP) Price Tops $0.0012

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Universa has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin. Universa has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $228.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.02231096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00193635 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars.

