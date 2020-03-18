UNIVERSAL CASH Reaches Market Cap of $540,659.65 (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 66.8% against the US dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $540,659.65 and $26.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, C2CX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash.

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, C2CX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

