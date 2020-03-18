UnlimitedIP Market Cap Hits $3.72 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $3.72 million and $224,778.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC, Allcoin and LBank. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 36.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, HADAX, BigONE, Allcoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

