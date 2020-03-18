UOS Network (UOS) One Day Volume Hits $24,751.00

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, UOS Network has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. UOS Network has a total market cap of $12,110.26 and $24,751.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UOS Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,376.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.03397564 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004713 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00178600 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00750332 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00017274 BTC.

UOS Network Profile

UOS Network (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,167,840 tokens. UOS Network’s official website is uos.network. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network.

UOS Network Token Trading

UOS Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UOS Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UOS Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

