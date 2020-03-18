Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.57.

UPWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.89 million, a P/E ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Chairman Thomas Layton purchased 125,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $998,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 150,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,206,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and have sold 80,354 shares valued at $696,491. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.