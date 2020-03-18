Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,637 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.59% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $25,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 35.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 399.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.77. 9,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,494. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $475.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

