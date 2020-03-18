US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.11 Million

Analysts expect US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) to post sales of $338.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.00 million and the highest is $339.22 million. US Concrete reported sales of $333.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Concrete.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. US Concrete currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of USCR opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. US Concrete has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 10,700 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $263,327.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,578.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Lundin purchased 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,104 shares in the company, valued at $962,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $857,539 and sold 750 shares worth $29,860. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth $8,460,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in US Concrete by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 266,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 87,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth $2,535,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in US Concrete by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in US Concrete by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

