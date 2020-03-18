US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce $243.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.30 million and the highest is $247.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $131.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). US Ecology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Ecology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.71. US Ecology has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $67.24.

In related news, Director Daniel Fox purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,160.00. Insiders acquired 2,500 shares of company stock worth $96,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 664,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,477,000 after buying an additional 63,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,744,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,187,000 after acquiring an additional 140,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,478,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.