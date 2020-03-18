US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of US Foods worth $23,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 3,263.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 485,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.