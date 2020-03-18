USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.60. 113,372,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,341,656. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $166.80 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.54.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

