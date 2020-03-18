V Systems (VSYS) Achieves Market Cap of $96.41 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. V Systems has a total market cap of $96.41 million and $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, V Systems has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.71 or 0.02265165 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195781 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About V Systems

V Systems’ total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

