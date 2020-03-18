Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $278.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTN. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.79. The company had a trading volume of 993,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,003. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

