Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

VLY stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $876,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.