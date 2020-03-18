Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $4.73 on Wednesday, hitting $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,532,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.85. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.