Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.14.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $11.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.52. 4,697,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,584. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $343.15 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

