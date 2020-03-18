Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $145,306,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,344,000 after buying an additional 1,114,678 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,560,250.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,058,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,704,000 after buying an additional 1,058,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Target by 113.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after buying an additional 552,639 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 905,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

