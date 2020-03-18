VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 792,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

NYSEARCA ITM traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 75,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

