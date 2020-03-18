Vanessa Kao Acquires 3,000 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) CFO Vanessa Kao purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $10,170.00.

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 113,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,238. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.45. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

LOAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.