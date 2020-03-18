Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.31% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $602,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,070.6% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 12,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.69. 3,808,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,774. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $183.01 and a 12 month high of $273.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.59.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.