Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,316,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,554 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.98% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $490,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,516. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.65. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $104.41 and a 12-month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

