Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,456 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $233,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,131,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $79.99. 4,183,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,079. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.