Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.57% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $791,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $12.73 on Wednesday, reaching $220.15. 20,085,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,081. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $208.31 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

