Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza acquired 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,613. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

VRNS stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 181,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,605. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $93.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

