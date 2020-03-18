Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Position Increased by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Varonis Systems comprises approximately 2.2% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 1.88% of Varonis Systems worth $44,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after acquiring an additional 125,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. 462,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,937. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza purchased 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

